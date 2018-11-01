Construction worker injured in Joburg freak accident

A construction worker has been hospitalised after he fell onto a reinforcing steel rod and got injured when it penetrated his torso.

Shawn Herbst, Netcare911 spokesperson, said that paramedics responded to reports of an industrial incident on Helen Joseph Street in central Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a 36-year-old male construction worker fell off his scaffolding platform landing on exposed rebar which penetrated his lower torso,” Herbst said.

“Due to the nature of his injuries, the patient was treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic and transported in a serious condition to hospital for further assessment and care.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.