Police officer in court for foiled Brits heist

A policeman and a 36-year-old man, arrested in connection with a failed cash-in-transit heist, are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, to apply for bail.

The policeman attached to the Brits police station faces charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of an unlicensed or prohibited firearm and ammunition and the possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

He was arrested after the police received a tip-off that a cash-in-transit heist was planned to take place on the Rosslyn road near Brits, a police team was deployed in an attempt to prevent the heist and catch the suspects.

The police spotted a blue Audi A4 and two Mercedes vehicles, a shoot-out and high-speed car chase ensued.

Police managed to stop one of the Mercedes vehicles and arrest a man as well as recover a rifle.

The police were given information about a house in Elandsrand in Brits where the suspects were hiding.

A suspected stolen Mercedes Benz was found at the property that allegedly belongs to police officer.

The policeman was arrested, an unlicensed firearm and ammunition were seized.

