Two men to appear in court for Pete Mihalik’s murder

Two men are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where they will be charged with the murder of criminal defence lawyer Pete Mihalik.

They will also be charged with the attempted murder of the lawyer’s eight-year-old son.

Mihalik, well known as the go-to-lawyer for underworld figures, was assassinated outside his children’s private school Reddam House in Green Point on Tuesday.

A gunman walked up to the driver’s window as Mihalik was dropping off his children and fired two shots through the window. Mihalik was shot in the head and died on the scene. Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the gunman fled the scene in a silver VW Polo.

Mihalik’s son was injured in the attack and is being treated in a private hospital. He reportedly has a bullet lodged in his jaw. The lawyer’s teenage daughter was in the back seat of the car but luckily escaped injury.