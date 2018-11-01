Civic funeral for HHP in Maftown, his home city

The North West provincial government said hip-hop artist Jabulani Tsambo will receive a civic funeral on Saturday in Mahikeng. Tsambo, 38, whose stage name was Hip Hop Pantsula (HHP), died after a long battle with depression last week.

He was found lying on his bedroom floor at his Johannesburg home by his domestic helper. North West provincial government spokesperson Vuyi Ngesi said a provincial civic funeral was befitting to honour the contribution HHP has made to the music industry.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro will deliver the eulogy on behalf of the provincial government, Ngesi said.

“HHP was a pioneer in his music genre (Motswako) and made the Setswana language fun and fashionable through his lyrics. He put his home town of Mahikeng and North West on centre stage wherever he performed.”

The late rapper was an unofficial ambassador of North West.

A memorial service for him was held at the Newtown Music Factory in Johannesburg on Tuesday. Another memorial service will be held at noon today at the Mmabatho Convention Centre.

Across music circles, HHP is remembered as a humble person who did not hesitate to give up-and-coming artists a platform to enter the industry.

An ANC coordinator in the North West provincial legislature, Keneetswe Mosenogi, welcomed the decision to honour the fallen star with a civic funeral.

“The ANC welcomes the progressive decision. He has revolutionised the popular youth culture.

“The province has lost one of its most decorated jewels, an inspiration to many established and aspiring musicians.”

