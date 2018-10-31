Pensioner rapist sentenced to life in prison

KwaZulu-Natal police on Wednesday welcomed the life sentence imposed on a pensioner known as the “Kranskop rapist”.

Thembinkosi Ngubane, 69, was convicted of raping a 19-year-old women more than two years ago while she was walking home from work.

“Whilst she was walking with her colleague at Maliyavuza area, they were approached by the accused who attempted to sweet-talk her. When she spurned his attempts, the accused attacked her and dragged her into nearby bushes where he raped her,” a statement from police said.

“The victim managed to flee the scene and reported the matter to Kranskop [South African Police Services] SAPS. The accused was swiftly arrested and he made several court appearances until he was convicted and sentenced accordingly.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

