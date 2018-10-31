Vlakfontein family murder: Father inconsolable after mortuary visit

One of the fathers whose child was among the seven bodies found in Vlakfontein was inconsolable on Wednesday, after he came back from the mortuary to identify the body.

Tebogo Lekotje could not hold back tears when he entered the house where they found the bodies.

“I have never seen such a thing in this world, the way they killed my daughter, they even raped her. No ways…. What I saw today, I couldn’t believe my eyes. No, I don’t deserve this,” saying Lekotje continuing crying.

A 27-year-old man presented himself as a relative before he allegedly killed seven members of a Vlakfontein family allegedly burying four of the bodies in the main house and three in the little back room in which he stayed.

Gauteng Community Safety member of the executive council (MEC) Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane visited the house on Wednesday.

Nkosi-Malobane said the seven people killed included four female adults and three children who were all blood relatives and no one was left in the house.

READ MORE: Twitter hounds ‘Vlakfontein seven bodies’ suspect

“We suspect that the deceased were killed on the October 19, because one of the tenants who has hired a backroom here says he last saw them on that day.”

Nkosi-Malobane said she would not reveal too much information as it could hinder the police investigation. She said that the man who was arrested lied about his nationality – saying he was South African when he was actually a Zimbabwean national.

“We found the documents of the suspect with the different identities. We will be working with KZN provincial government to help with the burial of the deceased,” said Nkosi-Malobane.

The African National Congress Johannesburg Region has called on all law enforcement agencies to work around the clock to bring the perpetrators of this gruesome act.

“We have directed our members and structures in the surrounding areas to actively participate in a search operation to apprehend the criminals. We urge our government departments to urgently intervene and assist the family with all necessary financial and material required to bury their loved ones and beyond the funeral,” the party said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

