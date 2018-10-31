Jean Road in Tshwane finally opens after year-long sinkhole drama

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga, accompanied by senior city officials including Tshwane member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for Roads and Transport Sheila Lynn Senkubuge on Wednesday officially opened the Jean Avenue and Gerhard Street intersection in Centurion which has been closed for more than a year due to a massive sinkhole.

“Today we have officially opened the intersection at Jean Avenue and Gerhard Street, Centurion following months of difficult work to repair the sinkhole to the tune of R25 million,” said Msimanga.

In May last year, a sinkhole was discovered at the busy intersection of Jean Avenue and Gerhard Street, by contractors who were doing roadworks and pedestrian crossing markings.

“Due to the delicate and intricate work that had to be executed, compounded by the heavy rains, it has taken the city longer than anticipated to fully restore this the long-standing sinkhole which has had a negative effect on businesses trading in the area,” said Msimanga.

“Today [on Wednesday] however, we are elated that the sinkhole been fully repaired paving the way to restoration of optimum business activity and traffic flow in the area.”

On Tuesday, Msimanga was as on site as final touches, including road markings were being done on the road surface, at the intersection.

The City of Tshwane has described the Jean Avenue sinkhole as “extraordinarily deep and wide”.

In August, Msimanga partially opened the intersection to traffic as the first phase of the construction. From August, after the partial reopening traffic flows improved on Gerhard Street as vehicles from the north and south were now able to turn into Jean Avenue in an easterly direction.

At least R27.5 million was allocated for the repairs of five of the highest ranked sinkholes for the 2017/2018 financial year.

An additional R25m would be made available in the 2018/19 financial year for the rehabilitation of the sinkholes.

– African News Agency (ANA)

