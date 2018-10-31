 
menu
Business News 31.10.2018 05:31 pm

African business leaders bound for investment summit in Cape Town

ANA
Picture: Supplied.

Picture: Supplied.

Speakers to the summit include, among others, investors, business leaders and experts.

African business founders, leaders and investors are expected to attend the Africa early stage investor summit in a bid to develop unique approaches to investing.

The 5th Africa’s early stage investor summit 2018, hosted by Venture Capital for Africa (VC4A) and African Business Angel Network (ABAN) will kick off on November 11 at Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront.

Venture Capital for Africa is a business startup network building organisation and African Business Angel Network (ABAN) is a Pan-African non-profit association which supports the development of early-stage investor networks across the continent.

According to the organisers, this exclusive investor-only event unites key ecosystem stakeholders from across the continent and beyond to exchange best practices, learn from peers, and do deals.

The summit will also kick off the South African global entrepreneurship week which is a celebration of innovators and job creators who launch start-ups that bring ideas to life, drive economic growth and expand human welfare.

Organisers said African founders and African investors operate in rapidly changing markets and are transforming the continent. In unlocking these opportunities, Africa-focused investors are developing unique approaches to investing.

Speakers to the summit include, among others, investors, business leaders and experts. The organisers have chosen “The African Way to Investing” as the theme for this year’s event.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
22 wanted suspects arrested in CPT police operation 17.11.2018
Cape Town could remove non-native trees to boost water supply – report 16.11.2018
Cape Town to sign loan with German state-owned bank for wastewater management 14.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.