African business leaders bound for investment summit in Cape Town

African business founders, leaders and investors are expected to attend the Africa early stage investor summit in a bid to develop unique approaches to investing.

The 5th Africa’s early stage investor summit 2018, hosted by Venture Capital for Africa (VC4A) and African Business Angel Network (ABAN) will kick off on November 11 at Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront.

Venture Capital for Africa is a business startup network building organisation and African Business Angel Network (ABAN) is a Pan-African non-profit association which supports the development of early-stage investor networks across the continent.

According to the organisers, this exclusive investor-only event unites key ecosystem stakeholders from across the continent and beyond to exchange best practices, learn from peers, and do deals.

The summit will also kick off the South African global entrepreneurship week which is a celebration of innovators and job creators who launch start-ups that bring ideas to life, drive economic growth and expand human welfare.

Organisers said African founders and African investors operate in rapidly changing markets and are transforming the continent. In unlocking these opportunities, Africa-focused investors are developing unique approaches to investing.

Speakers to the summit include, among others, investors, business leaders and experts. The organisers have chosen “The African Way to Investing” as the theme for this year’s event.

– African News Agency (ANA)

