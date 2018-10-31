Ramaphosa to speak at leadership summit with Clintons, Cameron

Former US President Bill Clinton, his wife and former secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton and former British prime minister David Cameron and other guests are expected to attend a leadership summit to be addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Sandton on Thursday.

The presidency said in a statement on Wednesday that Ramaphosa would deliver a keynote address at the Discovery Leadership summit in the afternoon. He has been involved in number of recent interactions with foreign leaders and potential investors as part of his renewal and economic recovery plan.

He announced billions of rands in a stimulus package, organised a jobs summit and an international investment conference recently with the aim to address job creation and stimulate economic growth.

The president has appointed investment ambassadors comprising economist Phumzile Langeni, former finance minister Trevor Manuel, former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and former

Standard Bank chief executive Jacko Maree to travel across the country and around the globe to meet potential investors. The investment envoys were expected to raise R1.2 trillion investment in the next five years.

Through him and the envoys, some countries made pledges of investment and “we have appointed task teams to work with these countries to convert these pledges into investments”.

Ramaphosa said he had placed economic growth and unemployment at the centre of the government’s priority and that the education of children and land reform topped the list.

For that reason they had embarked on a massive drive to secure industrial investments that would help to address economic growth and unemployment in the country.

