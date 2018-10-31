Missing KZN woman found dead in a morgue

KwaZulu-Natal police said on Wednesday that a young woman from uMlazi who went missing two weeks ago has been found dead at a government mortuary in Phoenix, north of Durban.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that Welile Nomcebo Mhlungu, 21, of CC Section in Umlazi was involved in a collision on a highway and died on the same day she went missing.

Mhlungu was reported missing on October 15 wearing blue overalls and boots after she left home in the early hours of the morning around 4.30 am to start work at a construction firm in Verulam but never made it to work. Phoenix is less than 10 kilometres from Verulam.

“Following an investigation into the report of a missing person, it was discovered that Welile Mhlungu was involved in a collision and she passed away on 15 October 2018 on the M4 Freeway,” Gwala said.

“The linkage was made yesterday and she was identified by members of her family this morning. A case of culpable homicide is being investigated by the Phoenix police station.”

Sobahle Sphe Mahlobo, Mhlungu’s sister who raised awareness on social media, confirmed that the family has identified her body.

“Thank you all for the prayers and support. My sister’s body was found by the police in a mortuary in Phoenix, Durban. We hope her soul finds rest, we have closure now. Please retweet for awareness,” she said.

