Mail & Guardian suspends political editor over Prasa tender

South African weekly newspaper the Mail & Guardian has suspended its political editor, Matuma Letsoalo, over allegations of a conflict of interest after a company he was a director at irregularly received a tender from the Passenger Rail Authority (Prasa) in 2010.

The newspaper reports that it received a report compiled by Werkmans Attorneys into the allegations, which would be released at a later stage.

M&G editor Khadija Patel was quoted as saying by the newspaper: “The M&G has decided to suspend its political editor, Matuma Letsoalo, to ensure that a full investigation can be done by an independent attorney.”

The M&G further revealed Kgomomorareng Travel, where Letsoalo was a director, was awarded a tender by the state-owned company in 2010. Letsoalo resigned from the company in 2012.

The paper reports that the investigation by Werkmans Attorneys revealed the company had not submitted a bid and, therefore, should have not even been considered for the tender it was awarded.

The newspaper said it decided to suspend Letsoalo last week to allow time for an independent investigation into his role in the matter.

