 
menu
South Africa 31.10.2018 01:28 pm

Mail & Guardian suspends political editor over Prasa tender

Citizen reporter
Newspapers. File Picture.

Newspapers. File Picture.

The newspaper says it decided to suspend Matuma Letsoalo last week to allow time for an independent investigation into his role in the matter.

South African weekly newspaper the Mail & Guardian has suspended its political editor, Matuma Letsoalo, over allegations of a conflict of interest after a company he was a director at irregularly received a tender from the Passenger Rail Authority (Prasa) in 2010.

The newspaper reports that it received a report compiled by Werkmans Attorneys into the allegations, which would be released at a later stage.

M&G editor Khadija Patel was quoted as saying by the newspaper: “The M&G has decided to suspend its political editor, Matuma Letsoalo, to ensure that a full investigation can be done by an independent attorney.”

The M&G further revealed Kgomomorareng Travel, where Letsoalo was a director, was awarded a tender by the state-owned company in 2010. Letsoalo resigned from the company in 2012.

The paper reports that the investigation by Werkmans Attorneys revealed the company had not submitted a bid and, therefore, should have not even been considered for the tender it was awarded.

The newspaper said it decided to suspend Letsoalo last week to allow time for an independent investigation into his role in the matter.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Metrorail collapses despite billions spent, as ‘Zuma ally’ Roy Moodley threatens legal action 16.11.2018
Cable theft leaves 60,000 train commuters stranded in Soweto 14.11.2018
Get ready for train chaos in Joburg 14.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.