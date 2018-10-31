Transnet suspends group finance head over allegations of misconduct

Transnet said on Wednesday that it has suspended its former group supply chain officer Edward Thomas pending investigations into various serious allegations of misconduct involving a number of contracts.

Transnet said that Thomas, currently group general manager for finance, was informed on Thursday last week of the company’s intention to suspend him, and was invited to make a written representation as to why he should not be suspended.

The state-owned freight and rail company said it had considered his representation and was of the view that he did not provide sufficient reasons as to why he should not be placed on suspension.

Thomas has been placed on suspension pending the completion of an investigation into these allegations.

Early this week, Transnet also announced that it would continue with disciplinary action against its group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, who has since resigned.

Ramosebudi was also issued with a notice of intent to suspend him but opted to render his resignation.

Ramosebudi was suspended after an investigation into the company’s procurement of 1,064 locomotives in 2014, where Regiments Capital and Trillian acted as transaction advisors.