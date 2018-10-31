Brazen Boerboel saves farmer’s life

Willie and Tina du Plessis awoke on their Zoutpansdrift farm outside Brits just before 1am to their dogs barking frantically.

“I told my husband that the dogs don’t just bark for no reason, something is wrong. He went outside to investigate when he discovered two men on the property busy stealing the battery from a tractor. One already had the fillet-weld under his arm,” Tina told Kormorant.

“The man hit Willie with a hacking knife, which struck him in the leg and stomach. He started screaming and Bruno, our Boerboel, stormed the man and bit him on the leg. A tussle ensued and Bruno continued to bite. When the two men got a chance, they escaped with the goods they had taken. Willie was only slightly injured, and very proud of Bruno.

Brits police are currently investigating the incident.

This article was translated from Afrikaans by Nica Schreuder.

