Second suspect questioned in connection with Pete Mihalik assassination

Cape Town police have not made any arrests in connection with the assassination of criminal defence lawyer Pete Mihalik, but are questioning two suspects.

The 50-year-old advocate, well known as the go-to-lawyer for underworld figures, was shot dead outside his children’s private school Reddam in Green Point during drop off on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said on Wednesday that the first suspect was taken in several hours after the shooting, while the second was apprehended in the afternoon.

She said police would release a statement if the pair were charged with the murder.

Mihalik’s Mercedes had a single bullet hole through the driver’s window, although neighbours at the scene reported hearing two gunshots. His eight-year-old son was wounded in the attack and rushed to a hospital. His 16-year-old daughter who was sitting in the back seat escaped unharmed.

Mihalik’s wife, who suffered from depression, committed suicide three years ago.

Crime scene investigators and forensic experts spent the day combing the scene for clues, and Cavalcade Road was cordoned off.

Rwexana said the suspect was seen “fleeing the scene in a metallic grey VW Polo”.

The school was placed on lockdown on Tuesday and no parents were allowed past the police cordons.

In a letter sent to parents, the school acknowledged the incident and said children could be picked up from another entrance, but that the children were being kept busy. Trauma counsellors were also brought in and security beefed up.

