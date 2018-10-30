Warning of severe thunderstorms issued for Gauteng

The South African Weather Service has issued a watch for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng on Thursday.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 31.10.2018 pic.twitter.com/ybntEftJNK — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 30, 2018

The weather service said the thunderstorms will be characterised by large hail, damaging winds, and heavy downpours across the province.

On Tuesday, temperatures reached 34°C in Pretoria.

In December last year, hundreds of people were displaced when a severe storm ripped through south of Johannesburg and the West Rand, damaging their houses and bulk infrastructure.

