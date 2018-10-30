 
South Africa 30.10.2018 11:02 pm

Warning of severe thunderstorms issued for Gauteng

ANA
Image: Twitter

Thunderstorms with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy downpours are forecast across the province.

The South African Weather Service has issued a watch for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng on Thursday.

The weather service said the thunderstorms will be characterised by large hail, damaging winds, and heavy downpours across the province.

On Tuesday, temperatures reached 34°C in Pretoria.

In December last year, hundreds of people were displaced when a severe storm ripped through south of Johannesburg and the West Rand, damaging their houses and bulk infrastructure.

