South Africa 30.10.2018 10:08 pm

‘Doctor’ caught issuing certificates at Tshwane testing centre

ANA
The man told to police that he was a doctor issuing medical certificates, while failing to mention that his license was suspended.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) on Tuesday arrested a man who was issuing medical certificates to people applying or renewing their public driver’s permits (prdp) at the Waltloo Testing Centre in Pretoria.

“A TMPD officer who was stationed at Waltloo licensing department received a tip-off about a person claiming to be a medical doctor, issuing medical certificates. The officer approached the male person and he confirmed that he indeed was issuing medical certificates and claimed that he is a qualified medical doctor,” said TMPD spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba.

“The officers decided to confirm his credibility by contacting the Health Professional Council of South Africa. They [HPCSA] then informed the officer that the mentioned doctor is operating illegally as his medical practicing license was suspended.”

The 50-year-old man was then arrested for fraud and is set to make a court appearance soon.

