Jean Avenue to reopen on Wednesday after sinkhole repairs

It’s all systems go for the reopening of the Jean Avenue and Gerhard Street intersection in Centurion on Wednesday morning, reports Centurion Rekord.

The intersection was closed following the formation of a sinkhole just over two years ago.

The total cost of repairs was R25-million, according to Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga.

The mayor, who held an oversight visit on Tuesday, said he was satisfied with the work done.

“If you agree on a certain timeline, you should stick to that and not further inconvenience anyone,” he said.

Msimanga also took time to speak to business owners who were affected by the long-standing Jean-Avenue sinkhole.

“This sinkhole has caused massive disruption to businesses and traffic in the area,” he said.

“Now it has finally been restored, paving the way to the restoration of optimum business activity in the area.”

Msimanga started the morning assessing the Laudium sinkhole repairs at the old garden refuse site in 2nd Avenue.

“Work on the sinkhole is progressing well,” he said.

“About 20 percent of the work [has] been completed.”

Due to the size of the sinkhole, excavation and repair works are being done in phases.

He said that repair work was progressing on target, provided there are no unforeseen delays.

The expected completion of the repairs and the re-opening of the roadway is scheduled for the end of February 2019.

“Large parts of Centurion, west of Pretoria are prone to sinkholes because of the high dolomite presence,” he said.

“We are currently dealing with three sinkholes in Laudium at the moment. The one on the R55 could cost between R18 to R25 million for repairs. It will take close to R100 million to deal with sinkholes in the whole of Pretoria. At the moment, we don’t have the budget but we’ll make means to fix our roads,” Msimanga said.

Philip Lourens, owner of the Zenex garage, situated on the intersection, said he was relieved that the repairs were finally completed.

“We are relieved that at long last that this catastrophe has finally come to an end.”

Lourens said the people working on the site were very professional and approachable.

“During the road closure, obviously the traffic flow dynamics were severely affected. With the intersection upgraded, the old pattern will return.”

