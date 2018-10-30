Police question suspect in Pete Mihalik murder

Caape Town police have confirmed that a suspect is being questioned in connection with the brazen assassination of defence lawyer Pete Mihalik on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said that the man had, however, not been arrested yet.

Mihalik, 50, was shot in the head while dropping his children off at their private school Reddam House in Green Point on Tuesday morning. A single bullet hole could be seen through the window of the driver’s side of his Mercedes-Benz, but neighbours reported hearing two gunshots.

Mihalik’s eight-year-old son was wounded in the attack and rushed to hospital. He also has a 16-year-old daughter. His wife, who suffered from depression, committed suicide three years ago.

Crime scene investigators and forensic experts spent the morning combing the scene for clues, and Cavalcade Road and part of Thornhill road were cordoned off.

Rwexana said the suspect was seen “fleeing the scene in a metallic grey [Volkswagen] VW Polo”.

The school was placed on lockdown and no parents were allowed past the police cordons.

In a letter sent to parents, the school acknowledged the incident and said children could be picked up from another entrance, but that the children were being kept busy. Trauma counsellors were also brought in and security beefed up. Extra mural classes were cancelled.

Some teenage girls, who appeared distraught, could be seen being collected by their parents.

Well-known in legal circles, Mihalik represented some of Cape Town’s high profile underworld figures.

His clients included alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, alleged nightclub security kingpin Mark Lifman, as well as suspected 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield.

He was also part of the defence team who initially represented former property mogul Jason Rohde who was arrested after his wife was found dead in the hotel room they were sharing at Spier Wine Estate in July 2016. Rohde has been charged with her murder, but claims she committed suicide.

Pete’s father, Janos Mihalik has also represented a number of alleged gang bosses including then-28s boss George “Geweld” Thomas and Quinton “Mr Big” Marinus.

Mihalik lived in Mouille Point, an exclusive suburb on the Atlantic Seaboard with Reddam House school just a few minutes away.

Two years ago, criminal defence attorney Noorudien Hassan, who worked closely with Mihalik and also represented alleged underworld figures, was killed outside his Lansdowne home. No one in that case has been arrested.