ANC has failed the youth, does not care for the future, says EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has once again hit back at the ANC in a statement issued by the party in response to Stats SA’s publication of their quarterly labour force survey (QLFS) for the third quarter of 2018.

According to Stats SA, there has been an increase in the country’s unemployment rate, especially among young people.

“Most worrying is the inability of this country to put young people to work. Stats SA reports that unemployment rate for those aged 25 – 34 is 52,8%. This is double that of those belonging in the 45 – 54 years category,” stated the EFF.

The party went on to claim that “the ANC government has mostly failed the youth, a clear indication that they do not care for the future.”

The statement lambasted what the EFF believe is the government’s lack of any ability or plans to deal with the country’s growing levels of unemployment, especially in the face of a technical recession.

“The blame for failing to create jobs must also be placed squarely in the hands of the ANC and White Monopoly Capital. The South African economy suffers precisely because majority of the sectors are centralised in the fe hands of heartless and unpatriotic white dominated monopolies,” added the party.

They have also stated their intention to table a Jobs Protection Act and establish a Jobs Protection Fund, which they believe will “make sure that employers exhaust all options before resorting to retrenchments.”

They also wish to save those who are already employed from suffering job losses with these resolutions.

EFF Statement on the increased unemployment rate. pic.twitter.com/haBpq0eaZc — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 30, 2018

