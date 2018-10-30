Outeniqua fires rage on as veld fires reach Tsitsikamma

As fires continue to smoulder on the Outeniqua Mountain, the pass remains open, but motorists are warned to proceed with caution and to beware of the possibility of falling rocks and trees, reports George Herald.

The Robinson Pass is also open, but the old Montaqu Pass remains closed. The N2 between the Tsitsikamma Toll Gate and the Storms River Bridge has been closed due to veld fires in the area.

According to a statement issued by the George Municipality’s fire department, teams are clearing debris caused by the fire and winds and motorists are asked not to stop on the pass to take photographs.

In George and surrounding areas, fires in Seven Passes, Waboomskraal (where a backburn is planned), Fernridge, Blanco, and Kraaibosch are being managed with no current threat to infrastructure or people. The municipality has asked that motorists not use Madiba Drive between Stander Street turn off and Nelson Mandela University, as the fire being managed next to the road is causing low visibility due to dense smoke.

Fires also continue to burn in Uniondale, Noll, and Haarlem – areas that fall in the George municipal area.

The wind is strong in a westerly direction and 6mm of rain is predicted.

The 78 people who were evacuated from Blanco and who spent the night in the town hall, have all returned home.

Several power outages occurred and in Herolds Bay and Hoekwil the power is still off. Power is also off in Thembalethu Zone 9 due to a broken pole, and it is being replaced. Please report any low voltage faults to 044 801 9222.

The Water Works Treatment plants are fully operational and all reservoirs remain at good levels.

The Conville Clinic is providing normal services today and Blanco Clinic has reopened. EMS emergency services will take all patients to George Hospital.

Aerial support is being redeployed to attend to other fires in the region and will be working from George.

Over 593 resources are available in the field throughout the district.

EMERGENCY NUMBERS

Contact George Municipality on 044 801 6300

Additional fires also being managed by the IMT include:

Karatara

Garcia Pass

Opsoek near Zoar

Jonkersberg

Grootvadersbosch

Ganzekraal

Uniondale

Haarlem

Noll

All donations towards the firefighting efforts must please be delivered to the George Fire Brigade in Mitchell Street.

The following are needed:

Smaller bottles of water (not 5L) for the firefighters

Juices / Energades

Lip Ice / Vaseline

Wet Wipes

Rehydrate

Chocolates / Energy bars / Bar Ones

Financial donations can be made to George Municipality bank account:

Bank: ABSA

Rekeningnommer/Account Number: 01022220981

Takkode / Branch Code: 632005

SWIFT CODE: ABSAZAJJCPE-SORTCODE 632005

Tipe / Type: Tjek/Cheque

BTW/VAT NO: 4630193664

Email: rharmse@george.gov.za

Website: www.george.org.za

Deposit(o) verwysing / reference: Fire/Disaster

Faks/fax: 086 6457188

