Man accused of plotting to kill Amcu members to apply for bail

Simphiwe Silwane, one of the 13 men accused of plotting to kill Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) leaders in Marikana near Rustenburg, will continue with his bail application at the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Amcu members were sitting under the trees near the court waiting for the case to start.

The court is expected to hear the matter on Tuesday afternoon.

The state alleges that Amcu expelled the accused following internal problems in the union, and when new leaders were elected, the group was not happy and allegedly hatched a plan to kill five identified leaders, who had the support of union members.

As part of the plan to eliminate Amcu leaders, branch chairman Malibongwe Mdazo was shot and wounded in Mooinooi outside Brits on July 22 2017 in a failed attempt to kill him.

Nkosinathi Mantashe, Samkelo Mkhutshwa, Silwane, Lungisa Madiba, Juke Mjakane, Sthembe Jakane, Xolile Madikane, Mthethelethu Mtshukuka, Zamelekhaya Mboxela, Zithobile Mangqo, Bongile Cingo, Peterson Siyaya, and Siyanda Siqina were arrested for allegedly plotting to kill Amcu leaders in Marikana. The accused face charges of conspiracy to murder and attempted murder.

The court was expected to set the date for trial at the high court in Pretoria.

