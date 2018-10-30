 
South Africa 30.10.2018 02:36 pm

WATCH: Malema sworn in as Joint Committee of Ethics member

Gopolang Chawane
EFF leader Julius Malema. Image: EFF/Twitter

EFF leader Julius Malema. Image: EFF/Twitter

Malema was sworn in on Tuesday promising to abide by the committee’s code of conduct of not divulging confidential information.

Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema is now a member of Parliament’s Joint Committee of Ethics and Members’ Interests.

The EFF leader was sworn in on Tuesday afternoon.

Malema read his oath to parliament adding that he intended to comply with the code of conduct of the assembly.

“I swear that I will comply with those requirements and I will not divulge any confidential information to any person either that [is not] a member of the parliamentary committee on ethics and members interests, or the registrar of members interests.”

The committee has the right to ask any institution or person to report to them and may summons any person to appear before them.

