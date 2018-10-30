 
South Africa 30.10.2018 01:11 pm

One dead following high-speed chase on Voortrekker Road

Elzaan Pienaar

A total of nine outdoor beams were found in the vehicle, valued at approximately R27,000.

One suspect has been fatally wounded and two more apprehended after a high-speed chase ensued between suspects and private security units on Monday, October 29 2018, Alberton Rekord has reported.

Two properties in New Redruth area were targeted last night and had their outdoor beams stolen.

Reaction units managed to stop the vehicle on the N12 west onramp in the direction of Soweto. Two more suspects fled the scene on foot.

The vehicle is believed to have been involved in the theft of beams throughout the Alberton and Brackenhurst areas during the past few weeks.

A total of nine outdoor beams was found in the vehicle valued at approximately R27,000 in total.

One suspect has been declared dead on scene. Two more have been arrested by SAPS Alberton.

