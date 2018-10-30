Fundraiser for victim of freak jacuzzi accident

A fundraiser will be held for a 30-year-old man who was in a coma following a freak accident in a jacuzzi earlier this year, Rekord has reported.

André van Huyssteen from Krugersdorp was injured when a jacuzzi’s hot water system overheated and exploded while a group of friends was in it.

A piece of wood came loose during an explosion and hit André in the head.

The accident happened in Pretoria in August.

The funds will be needed for aftercare when he will be released from a Moot hospital.

His father Ben said: “André does not have a medical aid and we need all the financial help we can get with his aftercare.

“After André is released from hospital, he will basically need to learn how to do everything on his own and this will cost a lot of money to do without a medical aid.”

Ben said that André also received his last salary this month until he is back at work.

“He is the only breadwinner in the house,” he said.

Rekord reported last week that André was taken out of his medically-induced coma following a successful procedure.

It was previously reported that André and his wife Ilse were visiting friends in Pretoria when the accident happened.

The fundraiser will be held on 13 November at the Krugersdorp golf club.

