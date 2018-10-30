 
menu
South Africa 30.10.2018 10:59 am

WATCH: Chaos in parliament as BLF member ‘manhandles’ SA billionaire

ANA
BLF leader Andile Mngxitama is seen addressing his followers outside the Pretoria Magistrates Court regarding the court case of former SARS officials Ivan Pillay, Andries Janse van Rensburg and Johann van Loggerenberg, 9 April 2018, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama is seen addressing his followers outside the Pretoria Magistrates Court regarding the court case of former SARS officials Ivan Pillay, Andries Janse van Rensburg and Johann van Loggerenberg, 9 April 2018, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

One of the movement’s members went up to Nicky and Jonathan Oppenheimer, pointing his finger at them.

Members of Black First Land First (BLF) were forcefully ejected from parliament on Tuesday after disrupting a meeting of the home affairs portfolio committee, with one of the rabble-rousers manhandling South African billionaire Nicky Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer, his son Jonathan, and executives of Fireblade Aviation were briefing MPs on its long-standing dispute with the minister of home affairs over their operating of a private terminal at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama jumped up from the back of the meeting, interrupting committee chairman Hlomane Chauke, who had opened the floor for questions from MPs.

Mngxitama shouted: “This family is a criminal family. You are allowing them to lie to you. Nicky and his father went to the ANC (African National Congress). They captured the ANC.

“Fireblade must be shut down.”

Members of the BLF had earlier taken up seats between MPs and near to the Oppenheimers. One man went right up to Nicky and Jonathan Oppenheimer, pointing his finger at them and manhandling them before members of the parliamentary security stepped in and forcefully ejected him and others, including Mngxitama.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Rights groups slam plans to stop foreign children’s birth certificates 15.11.2018
1,515 smart card IDs and 563 green ID books uncollected at Alberton home affairs 14.11.2018
Vacant posts signal looming reshuffle, Blade steps up for home affairs 14.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.