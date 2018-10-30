WATCH: Chaos in parliament as BLF member ‘manhandles’ SA billionaire

Members of Black First Land First (BLF) were forcefully ejected from parliament on Tuesday after disrupting a meeting of the home affairs portfolio committee, with one of the rabble-rousers manhandling South African billionaire Nicky Oppenheimer.

#BLF have disrupted Oppenheimer hearing before Parliament shouting “shut down Fireblade. “ Members surrounded Nicky and Jonathan Oppenheimer and appeared to try to “rough them up”. Pull at their clothes, no punches. #Opperheimers #FireBladeHearings pic.twitter.com/12NbA0RNaT — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) October 30, 2018

Oppenheimer, his son Jonathan, and executives of Fireblade Aviation were briefing MPs on its long-standing dispute with the minister of home affairs over their operating of a private terminal at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

BLF members have been removed from Parliamentary hearing by security. Meeting is continuing. #Oppenheimer father and son appear calm, some MPs have voiced their anger at disruption. #Fireblade pic.twitter.com/wUVvdq5ChT — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) October 30, 2018

#Fireblade BLF supporters removed by parliamentary security after some people approach Nicky Oppenheimer and try to grab him. LD pic.twitter.com/6w02KnWKwk — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 30, 2018

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama jumped up from the back of the meeting, interrupting committee chairman Hlomane Chauke, who had opened the floor for questions from MPs.

Mngxitama shouted: “This family is a criminal family. You are allowing them to lie to you. Nicky and his father went to the ANC (African National Congress). They captured the ANC.

“Fireblade must be shut down.”

Members of the BLF had earlier taken up seats between MPs and near to the Oppenheimers. One man went right up to Nicky and Jonathan Oppenheimer, pointing his finger at them and manhandling them before members of the parliamentary security stepped in and forcefully ejected him and others, including Mngxitama.

