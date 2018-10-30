Guard wounded in latest KZN cash-in-transit robbery

A cash-in-transit guard was wounded on Monday night when unknown gunmen opened fire on a G4S armoured van in the Vryheid area of KwaZulu-Natal.

According to Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, spokesperson for the South African Police Service, the CIT vehicle came under attack at 7pm near Skippersnek in the Vryheid policing area, while travelling to Newcastle.

“The suspects fired upon the CIT vehicle, forcing it to stop. The driver fled but his colleague was wounded and he was taken to hospital. The suspects forced open the door of the CIT vehicle using explosives, resulting in the cash being scattered,” said Naidoo.

It was unclear, he said, how much cash was stolen, but police had immediately implemented their 72-hour activation plan, which ensured the mobilisation of critical resources including crime intelligence, forensic experts, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), seasoned detectives, as well as tactical units.

South Africa has been experiencing a spate of CIT heists, mostly in the Gauteng area. However, experts have warned of the possibility that as police crack down in one province, the heavily armed gangs may simply move to other areas.

In mid-July, three CIT guards were hospitalised after being ambushed while en route in the Greytown area. Explosives were also used to gain access to the cash vaults in that incident.

In late July, two attempted CIT heists took place within one week. Both of the incidents were foiled by police.

