UPDATE: Slain lawyer was ‘involved’ in Cape Town gang wars

A top Cape Town lawyer was shot dead outside private school Reddam in Green Point while dropping his children off on Tuesday morning.

Advocate Pete Mihalik was well known for representing a number of high profile gang leaders. These included Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen and 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield.

He also represented Cape Town businessman Irshaad Laher, who has been accused of selling firearms to gangsters in the area, as well as Jason Rohde, the former Lew Geffen/Sothebys CEO accused of strangling his wife.

Unconfirmed reports said his son was also injured in the shooting.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said police would release a statement shortly.

According to journalist Karyn Maughan: “Sources said Mihalik had bodyguards but ‘the shooter went up to the car window and just killed him’.”

Pete Mihrab was dropping off his nine-year-old son when he was murdered.

This report suggests the little boy may have been injured. https://t.co/8RV7ir4NvV — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) October 30, 2018

The shooting has shocked the neighbourhood, with the area where Mihalik was killed already cordoned off by police.

Mandy Wiener told News24 that the lawyer is believed to have found himself “involved” in Cape Town’s gang wars.

“Over the past two years, a ‘turf war’ has been playing out in Cape Town between a more established grouping linked to Sea Point businessman Mark Lifman and a new faction headed by Nafiz Modack,” said Wiener.

“The Booysen brothers, Colin and Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen, have been divided, with Colin siding with Modack and Donkie with Lifman. The result has been numerous tit for tat shootings and attempted and successful assasinations. It’s believed Mihalik found himself deeply involved in this standoff and attempted to intervene to resolve the dispute,” she continued.

In 2016, criminal attorney Noorudien Hassan was shot dead outside his home in Lansdowne in Cape Town. Hassan worked closely with Pete Mihalik. Now Mihalik has been shot dead while dropping his kids at school. Frightening. — Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) October 30, 2018

Shocked by the murder of advocate Pete Mihalik. Scary when the Cape Town underworld and the civilian world collide. — Nielen de Klerk (@nielendk) October 30, 2018

Top lawyer Pete Mihalik, who has represented, among others Ralph Stanfield, Irshaad Laher, was murdered this morning. Two years ago his associate Noorudien Hassan was killed. In between there have been several assassinations. This is an endless cycle of violence. — Caryn Dolley (@caryndolley) October 30, 2018

This is a developing story.