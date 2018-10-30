 
menu
South Africa 30.10.2018 09:24 am

UPDATE: Slain lawyer was ‘involved’ in Cape Town gang wars

Citizen reporter and ANA
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – DECEMBER 04, 2017: Advocate Pete Mihalik during the Susan Rohde trial in the Western Cape High Court on December 04, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. Dr Deidre Abrahams testified that Susan’s injuries are linked to manual strangulation despite the fight that broke out between Susan and murder accused Jason Rohde caused by the after party Jason wanted to attend. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Adrian de Kock)

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – DECEMBER 04, 2017: Advocate Pete Mihalik during the Susan Rohde trial in the Western Cape High Court on December 04, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. Dr Deidre Abrahams testified that Susan’s injuries are linked to manual strangulation despite the fight that broke out between Susan and murder accused Jason Rohde caused by the after party Jason wanted to attend. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Adrian de Kock)

Unconfirmed reports have indicated that Pete Mihalik’s son was also injured in the shooting.

A top Cape Town lawyer was shot dead outside private school Reddam in Green Point while dropping his children off on Tuesday morning.

Advocate Pete Mihalik was well known for representing a number of high profile gang leaders. These included Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen and 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield.

He also represented Cape Town businessman Irshaad Laher, who has been accused of selling firearms to gangsters in the area, as well as Jason Rohde, the former Lew Geffen/Sothebys CEO accused of strangling his wife.

Unconfirmed reports said his son was also injured in the shooting.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said police would release a statement shortly.

According to journalist Karyn Maughan: “Sources said Mihalik had bodyguards but ‘the shooter went up to the car window and just killed him’.”

The shooting has shocked the neighbourhood, with the area where Mihalik was killed already cordoned off by police.

Mandy Wiener told News24 that the lawyer is believed to have found himself “involved” in Cape Town’s gang wars.

“Over the past two years, a ‘turf war’ has been playing out in Cape Town between a more established grouping linked to Sea Point businessman Mark Lifman and a new faction headed by Nafiz Modack,” said Wiener.

“The Booysen brothers, Colin and Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen, have been divided, with Colin siding with Modack and Donkie with Lifman. The result has been numerous tit for tat shootings and attempted and successful assasinations. It’s believed Mihalik found himself deeply involved in this standoff and attempted to intervene to resolve the dispute,” she continued.

This is a developing story.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
22 wanted suspects arrested in CPT police operation 17.11.2018
Cape Town could remove non-native trees to boost water supply – report 16.11.2018
Court bans media from photographing Pete Mihalik’s alleged killers 15.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.