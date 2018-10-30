Two Gauteng MECs face motion of confidence

The Gauteng Legislature will on Tuesday debate a motion tabled by the Democratic Alliance (DA) calling for resignations of MECs who allegedly failed to prevent the tragic Bank of Lisbon fire, in which three firefighters lost their lives – one of them falling more than 20 floors to his death.

Last month witnesses gathered on the pavement opposite the burning building and watched in horror as the firefighter fell to his death.

On Tuesday, the DA motion will call or infrastructure development MEC Jacob Mamabolo and health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa to resign. The party accused them of failing to heed multiple warnings the building was such a health hazard and staff should have long been moved elsewhere.

The building houses the provincial departments of health, human settlements, and cooperative governance and traditional affairs.

Commenting ahead of the motion, Jack Bloom, DA provincial spokesperson on health, said there was a need for accountability – not only for the deadly fire but also for all unsafe provincial buildings.

Mamabolo admitted after the fire that the building had a previously had a safety rating of only 21%. Buildings are required by law to have a minimum of an 85% safety rating.

Investigations into the cause of the fire continue and workers have been relocated to temporary offices while a permanent solution is being sought.

