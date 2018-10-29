Southern Cape fire death toll rises to eight

During a fire coordination at the joint operation centre meeting this evening in the Southern Cape, role players were informed by the SAPS that the total fatalities in the Karatara area had increased to eight people, reports the Knysna-Plett Herald.

One victim was earlier reported to have been a pregnant woman. An additional loss of one adult and three children (two toddlers and a baby) was earlier confirmed.

At least three buildings have been razed.

Hundreds of residents were evacuated to the Katara Community Hall after the fires spread there.

“So far we have confirmed that there are seven fatalities of which one is a woman who was eight months pregnant,” Colin Deiner, head of Western Cape provincial disaster management services, told AFP on Monday night.

“They were trapped in Farleigh, it’s a small settlement in the mountains between George and Knysna,” he said. “That’s where we found the bodies today.”

Deiner said the fires had burnt around 16,600 hectares and forced a precautionary evacuation of three suburbs, housing more than 1,500 people.

Local media reported that students from one campus of the Nelson Mandela University, situated on the foot of Outeniqua Mountains in the town of George, were also evacuated.

At least 400 firefighters have been deployed to try and contain the blaze in raging in the area.

“The strong winds are our biggest problem at the moment and lightning is also causing more problems,” said Deiner.

In a statement released on Monday evening by the Garden Route District Municipality and the George Municipality it was confirmed that four lives had been lost early in the evening due to the fire burning in Karatara outside Knysna.

They said the Outeniqua Pass remained closed until further notice along with the Montagu Pass.

“Robinson Pass is open.”

“All fire lines remain active with hotspots today being Blanco, Witfontein Plantation, Fernridge, Glenbarrie, Denneoord and Saasveld.

“Wind direction currently southerly and set to remain that way overnight, and is currently together with the intermittent rain pushing the smoke to the south.

“A weather warning has been received for gale force winds (65-75km) westerly and southwesterly tonight, which is favourable for the George fire.

“Ground crews have been present in the urban interface to respond to threat to structures and will remain in place at various hotspots throughout the night.

“One structure had damage to the roof today. No fatalities reported in George Fire.

“Aerial support was put in place this afternoon and ground crews continue with mopping up.

“George Municipality and GO GEORGE buses evacuated a total of 204 people from the informal settlements in Blanco, Golden Valley, Riverlea, Step Aside, NMMU students from Saasveld and the Sub-Acute Hospital of the Bergville Retirement Village has been moved to Harry Comay TB Hospital.

“The Conville Clinic will remain open over the next 24 hours for minor injuries and medical issues. The public is requested to use this facility instead of George Hospital if possible.”

Good luck to all firefighters – both in the air and on the ground – with containing the #GeorgeFires today. Stay safe! @SouthernCapeFPA #ForTheGreaterGood pic.twitter.com/UJqJYHTqPj — Kishugu (@kishugu) October 29, 2018

Southern Cape – #GeorgeFires N12 Outeniqua Pass: ROAD CLOSED between George and Oudtshoorn pic.twitter.com/FxogoCzfRj — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) October 29, 2018

Southern Cape – #GeorgeFires N12 Outeniqua Pass: ROAD CLOSED between George and Oudtshoorn pic.twitter.com/kqOvn2N3t0 — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) October 29, 2018

George is enveloped by smoke and ash from the fire on the mountain. The Outeniqua Pass remains closed. #GeorgeFires pic.twitter.com/kDZ94Nb4gq — Snazo Gulwa (@Snazo_Gulwa) October 29, 2018

