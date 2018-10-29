There are too many drunk drivers on the Johannesburg roads, and in September 664 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence, according to the crime statistics released on Monday.

In August, 718 people were arrested for driving under the influence. The statistics reflected on crime-prevention operations carried out by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) in September.

Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, member of mayoral committee for safety Michael Sun, and JMPD chief, David Tembe, released the report.

Some of the high level stats released include drugs, car thefts, fraud, and illegal firearms.

The JMPD’s K9 Narcotics Tactical Unit recovered 37 stolen vehicles during the month of September, bringing the total number of recovered vehicles to 138 since July. In addition, 10 firearms were also recovered since July.

JMPD conducted 25 visible policing through its Operation Buya Mthetho within bad buildings between the months of July to September, and made 12 arrests. In addition, a total of 670 vehicles were impounded through operations for detecting un-roadworthy taxis and vehicles during the same period.

The City also issued 200 201 Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offence Infringement (Aarto) notices for the month of September.

The JMPD also received 76 cases reported against its own officers in the three months from July to September, with complaints ranging from unbecoming conduct, insubordination, assault, to behavioral issues. The JMPD also lost some members as two officers were gunned down and two others ran over by a hijacked car while they were doing roadside checks during this period.

Mashaba said that safety remained a key concern for many Joburg residents and that the metro police was working hard to increase the levels of safety.

“As a City, we will continue to do all that is within our power to ensure that we create safe and connected communities throughout Johannesburg,” Mashaba said.

“Alongside this, we will continue work with our law enforcement authorities to see to it that where arrests are made by JMPD, these cases are not only investigated but also properly prosecuted by law enforcement authorities.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

