Cape Town dam levels decline further

Hot weather conditions have led to dam levels declining by a further 0.9% in the Mother City, the City of Cape Town said on Monday.

“This drop is largely due to evaporation caused by the hot weather as well as a related increase in water usage,” the City said in a statement.

Dam levels in Cape Town are currently at 74.8% storage capacity.

Capetonians are using more water, with consumption at 593 million litres per day.

“The City reminds water users that no watering of gardens or filling up/topping up of swimming pools with municipally-supplied water is allowed under Level 5 water restrictions,” the statement said.

“The Level 5 tariffs are still on the higher end of the tariff scale and thus water still costs more.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

