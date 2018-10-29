 
menu
South Africa 29.10.2018 02:41 pm

Armed robbers storm Cape Town church

ANA
A .44 calibre Magnum handgun. Picture Ian Landsberg / African News Agency (ANA)

A .44 calibre Magnum handgun. Picture Ian Landsberg / African News Agency (ANA)

Police say the two suspects entered the church and robbed the employees of their cell phones.

The South African Police Service (Saps) on Monday confirmed that an armed robbery had taken place at a church in Century City in Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “It was not a hostage situation. According to information, two suspects, one armed, entered the church and robbed the employees inside the premises of their cell phones.”

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and no arrest has been made as yet, Rwexana added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
12-year-old girl raped after failing to return home from church 14.11.2018
Tshwane municipality attempts to evict church tent 5.11.2018
Court rules on churches’ land battle 2.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.