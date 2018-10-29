Armed robbers storm Cape Town church

The South African Police Service (Saps) on Monday confirmed that an armed robbery had taken place at a church in Century City in Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “It was not a hostage situation. According to information, two suspects, one armed, entered the church and robbed the employees inside the premises of their cell phones.”

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and no arrest has been made as yet, Rwexana added.

