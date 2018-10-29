WATCH: Mantashe splashed with ‘ZCC water’ during door-to-door in West Rand

The African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe is probably feeling “blessed” after Monday afternoon as he was soaked with “holy water” during a door-to-door campaign in the West Rand.

Mantashe was in the region for the party’s “Thuma Mina” campaign which is aimed at “reconnecting with the people through activities that improve their lives”.

He visited the local clinic as well as a local Zion Christian Church where what looked like water was poured over him.

Prayers from the local Zion Christian Church in Brandvlei, Ward 1. #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/7bQIcCsNGD — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) October 29, 2018

Some ZCC members, however, were not happy with Mantashe for sharing the video on his social media.

I'm not sure the ZCC headquarters in Moria will approve filming of such a video ???????? — The CONCORDE (@TheCONCORDE3) October 29, 2018

Gwede in our church we don’t associate with social media and films. We respect you please respect us. And we don’t allow politicians to campaign in our church. They must come to church as private individuals period, but not media allowed. Respect our space papa — Masoga (@MorakaV1) October 29, 2018

Cde chair, we don’t broadcast church activities. We go for prayers and it end there. I am sure the pastor was not aware that someone is filming this. — richard ndou (@richardndou1) October 29, 2018

During the visit, Mantashe also declared that he would go and testify at the Zondo commission investigating state capture.

“There are many people who will go to the Zondo Commission. Others will go because it is alleged that they’ve been to Saxonwold. Others will go to account. I’ve been ANC SG for 10 years. I have a duty to go to the commission to account on ANC meetings with the banks,” he said.

