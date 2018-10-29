 
South Africa 29.10.2018 02:26 pm

WATCH: Mantashe splashed with ‘ZCC water’ during door-to-door in West Rand

Batandwa Malingo
ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe. Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe. Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Some Zion Christian Church members, however, are not happy with the ANC chairperson for sharing the video on his social media.

The African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe is probably feeling “blessed” after Monday afternoon as he was soaked with “holy water” during a door-to-door campaign in the West Rand.

Mantashe was in the region for the party’s “Thuma Mina” campaign which is aimed at “reconnecting with the people through activities that improve their lives”.

He visited the local clinic as well as a local Zion Christian Church where what looked like water was poured over him.

Some ZCC members, however, were not happy with Mantashe for sharing the video on his social media.

During the visit, Mantashe also declared that he would go and testify at the Zondo commission investigating state capture.

“There are many people who will go to the Zondo Commission. Others will go because it is alleged that they’ve been to Saxonwold. Others will go to account. I’ve been ANC SG for 10 years. I have a duty to go to the commission to account on ANC meetings with the banks,” he said.

