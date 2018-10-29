DA accuses ANC of covering up Mahumapelo’s state-sponsored privileges

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the North West has accused the governing African National Congress (ANC) of putting a lid on the privileges allegedly still being enjoyed by the former premier of the province Supra Mahumapelo.

The ANC national working committee chose Job Mokgoro as Mahumapelo’s replacement as premier following his resignation in May this year.

Last month, Mokgoro was chosen as head of the party’s provincial task team set up following the disbandment of the provincial executive committee which Mahumapelo chaired.

The DA said in a statement on Monday that it will ask questions the Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba in the National Assembly about the privileges Mahumapelo allegedly still enjoys after he was replaced as premier.

The DA’s North West premier candidate Joe McGluwa said: “We are not convinced or satisfied by the evasive answer we received following our formal written questions to the current Premier Job Mokgoro.”

The DA had asked Mokgoro how many security guards were withdrawn from service to Mahumapelo since he went on early retirement and the costs of security and vehicles provided to the former premier.

Mokgoro responded by saying the South African Police Service (SAPS) is better placed to respond to these questions, and then further responded by saying the department of community safety and transport working together with his office “is still dissecting the Vehicle Management System (VMS) in order to provide the costs for the vehicles”.

The DA further questioned Mokgoro whether he can confirm that the security threats against Mahumapelo have subsided.

In his response, Mokgoro said: “The letter from Brigadier B.J. Maphumulo, provincial head: protection and security, dated 4 July 2018, states that the office of the provincial head protection and security services [North West] have serviced one calendar month with the protection of former premier with effect from 23 May 2018 to date based on the courtesy of service rendered by their office upon relinquishing office.

“Due to crime intelligence report containing the status threat, the VIP protection and security services will continue protecting the former premier until further instruction based on the threat report and decision of the national office, protection, and security services.”

McGluwa further said that the party had also enquired specifically whether Mahumapelo has travelled with his official passport after he resigned as premier.

“The ministerial handbook clearly states that if you are no longer in office you have to hand in your official passport.

“Official passport holders in some cases enjoy more relaxed visa conditions and other travel privileges.

“We received no clear confirmation that Mahumapelo indeed handed in the official passport,” McGluwa said.

The DA’s North West premier candidate said what is further worrying is that his party’s questions to Mokgoro also revealed that Mahumapelo still continues to enjoy special security protection.

“It was confirmed in the answer that he still benefits protection as stipulated: Security Protection 3.1. In exceptional cases, security protection may be afforded to former members who have left their official residences for as long as the minister for safety and security may deem this necessary.

“We will now send follow-up questions to Premier Mokgoro on the so-called ‘exceptional case’ and the cost of this perk.”

Mahumapelo, McGluwa said, enjoys special protection while communities in the province are crime ridden.

“Mahumapelo is still protected by the failing ANC despite his huge share in the total collapse of North West.

“His lack of political will to change the lives of communities, his open affiliation with corrupt cadres, and inability to bring jobs and growth should not be rewarded.

“It is a slap in the face of each person who suffers without a job, proper housing, no service delivery, and who was a victim of crime or who are exposed to our disgraceful health and education systems.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

