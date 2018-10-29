Six hijacking suspects arrested after police chase in Port Elizabeth

Six suspects were arrested after allegedly hijacking a vehicle and abducting the driver in Kwazakhele in Port Elizabeth during the weekend, Eastern Cape police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the 60-year old driver gave two men a lift in Johnson Road on Saturday evening and while driving one of the suspects pointed a firearm at him and ordered him to stop.

Beetge said the driver was locked in the boot of his vehicle and driven around by the suspects, who stopped to pick up more people.

Just after midnight, Motherwell Police spotted the suspicious vehicle at Soweto on Sea, police said.

“On seeing police the suspects speedily drove off. A vehicle chase ensued and in Kaunda Street, Soweto on Sea the vehicle stopped and one armed male jumped out of the vehicle and started shooting at the police members.”

Beetge said police returned fire, and later managed to arrest all six suspects that were in the vehicle – including the 18-year-old suspect who shot at the police.

Police confiscated a 9mm pistol containing 3 live rounds of ammunition. The suspects face charges which include attempted murder and hijacking. No-one was injured during the shooting.

