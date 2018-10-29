Vehicle rollover in Pietermaritzburg leaves four dead, one injured

Four people died and one was injured after their car overturned on Sunday night along Hopewell Road outside of Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu Natal.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 6pm. He said they found a light motor vehicle lying on its roof on the side of the road against a tree. One person was found lying outside the vehicle while three others were found lying trapped inside the vehicle.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that two men and two women had sustained numerous, fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.”

Meiring said the fifth patient was assessed on scene and found to have sustained only minor injuries: “The patient was treated and thereafter transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.”

Local authorities attended to the crash scene and are probing the cause.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.