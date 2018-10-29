 
South Africa 29.10.2018 03:35 pm

UPDATE: George residents in forest areas begin voluntary evacuations

CNS Reporter
Photos: Eugene Gunning & Wessel van Heerden

The traffic department and SAPS will assist in the evacuation and GO GEORGE buses will be arriving shortly to assist residents in moving to Town Hall for safety.

George Municipality is evacuating residents in Blanco Golden Valley and Stepaside as a precaution, reports George Herald.

Residents living on the borders of the town and forest are also requested to voluntarily evacuate their homes due to danger of smoke inhalation.

The traffic department and SAPS will assist in the evacuation and GO GEORGE buses were reportedly arriving shortly to assist.

The fire remains active on the slopes of the Outeniqua Mountain.

Residents are urged not to panic and to move slowly and carefully.

Shelter will be provided at Town Hall.

Evacuations have been called for the informal settlements in Blanco, Golden Valley and Step Aside, as well as in Barrie Road, Glenbarrie, Heatherlands and Glenbarrie full residential area.

One structure is on fire in Fernridge, and structural firemen are in place.

Residents of Golden Valley in Blanco as well as Stepaside have been advised to evacuate by the George Municipality.
The municipality has provided the following fire updates:

Karatara:
The fire remains active in the mountain area in Karatara but is currently contained by SANParks. Backburns and firebreaks will be done during the course of the day.

Outeniqua Mountain:
The Outeniqua fire remains active on the mountain slopes. Backburns from the horseshoe to the back of the Denneoord Water Works were successful yesterday. A number of firebreaks have been put in place by the George Municipality to act as a line of defence for the urban interface.

Aerial Support: 
Two Huey helicopters, two fixed-wing bombers, and SANDF Oryx Helicopter are in place to render aerial support. All aerial support relying on weather conditions, currently poor visibility due to smoke. Wind direction is due to change from 12pm onwards.

