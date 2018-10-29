ANC integrity committee recommends leaders fingered in VBS saga step aside

The African National Congress’ national integrity committee has recommended that the party’s leaders implicated in the VBS Mutual bank scandal step down from their positions.

On Monday, chairperson of the committee George Mashamba said the reputation and credibility of the ANC were damaged by the allegations.

“To protect the integrity and reputation of the ANC, the National Integrity Commission recommends to the National Executive Committee that these members should be directed to step aside from all leadership positions and all activities of the ANC,” he said.

The ANC leaders mentioned in the ‘Big Bank Heist’ report compiled by the Reserve Bank are Limpopo deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani and provincial treasurer Danny Msiza.

The ANC Youth League in the province had called on the two to step down from their positions.

A number of ANC municipalities invested large amounts of money in the VBS Bank.

The report released earlier this month said money “looted” from the bank was close to R2 billion.

