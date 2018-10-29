Unfavourable weather conditions fuel fires on Outeniqua Mountain

The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre has been activated in a limited capacity due to the ongoing active fires in the Outeniqua Mountain in George, reports George Herald.

A total of 9km of backburns were put in place with approximately 5km already completed and a further backburn to be actioned on Sunday night along the top of the Witfontein Plantation in order to protect vulnerable neighbourhoods.

The Outeniqua Fire remains active in the Waboomskraal area and on slopes of the Outeniqua Mountain above Witfontein Plantation. The fire line behind Fernridge has moved into the plantation, and ground crews are busy with containment. All other fire lines are safe and contained at present. Smoke due to smouldering backburns from yesterday and a change of wind direction has pushed smoke over the George CBD.

ALSO READ: Western Cape fire rages on

Two huey helicopters and two fixed wing bombers are in place to render aerial support, and a SANDF Oryx helicopter will be at the George Airport from 08:30. All aerial support in the area is relying on weather conditions. There is currently poor visibility due to smoke.

95 firefighters from Working on Fire are en route to assist. Resources will exceed 300 persons by this afternoon, and residents are urged to donate.

Resources have been allocated and ground teams are in place to monitor and are actively working on suppressing fire lines.

All donations towards the firefighting efforts must please be delivered to the George Fire Brigade at Mitchell Street, behind Outeniqua Primary School.

Firefighters are still in need of the following:

Smaller bottles of water (not 5L) for the firefighters

Juices / Energades

Lip Ice / Vaseline

Wet Wipes

Rehydrate

Chocolates / Energy bars / Bar Ones

Resources currently deployed:

Garden Route District Municipality

George Municipality

Mossel Bay Municipality

CapeNature

Cape Pine

MTO Forestry

Farmers and landowners

WoF Aerial Firefighting (2 Bombers, 2 Helicopters)

WoF Teams (210 members approximately) + 5 teams from WoF Free State expected

South Cape Fire Protection Association

Volunteer groups – Enviro Wildfire Services

As a result of the fire, the Outeniqua Pass will remain closed on Monday. A large portion of communities in close proximity to the fire are still engulfed in smoke, with reports of poor visibility. Motorists and residents are urged to be cautious, to close their windows, keep their gutters free of dry leaves, and to keep their pets indoors and move any flammable outdoor furniture inside.

Elderly and persons with health issues who are able to voluntarily remove themselves from the areas adjacent to slopes of the mountain should do so.

The public is has also been requested to refrain from recreational hiking today and over the next few days. All official hiking trails remain closed by CapeNature until further notice.

Issued jointly by George Municipality and Garden Route District Municipality

Meanwhile, another fire raged on yesterday. The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre has been activated on a small scale, with reports on Sunday suggesting that the Herold fire remained active and that conditions were difficult due to smoke, mist and mountainous terrain.

The Herold fire remains active and conditions are difficult, with aerial support utilised on a limited scale at this time, due to smoke, mist and the mountainous terrain. Ground crews are actively working on suppressing fire lines.

A backburn was implemented from the railway line up the mountain towards the fireline. Mossel Bay’s Fire and Disaster Management firefighters are in George to render assistance and safeguard houses in the Denneoord-area.

There is no current threat to people and infrastructure.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.