One person dead, another seriously injured in Gauteng R21 car crash

A woman died and two other people were injured, one seriously, when a car veered out of control and rolled on the R21 in Gauteng on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 12.15pm to reports of a serious collision on the R21 at Witfontein near Kempton Park on the East Rand, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

“An adult male, believed to be the driver, sustained moderate injuries and an adult female, believed to be the back seat passenger, tragically sustained fatal injuries and another adult female, believed to be the front passenger, sustained serious injuries.”

The patients were treated on the scene and transported to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

