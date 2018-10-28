 
menu
South Africa 28.10.2018 10:11 pm

Fight ends in death in Bloemhof in North West

ANA

A 43-year-old man has died after being stabbed, allegedly by his cousin, at a farm outside Bloemhof in the North West, police said on Sunday.

The man was stabbed in his upper body, allegedly by his 24-year-old cousin on Saturday, Lt-Col Amanda Funani said.

“It is alleged that the suspect and the victim had a quarrel that led to a fatal stabbing. Police were called to the scene where the victim was found dead. The suspect was traced and arrested for murder,” she said.

He was expected to appear in the Bloemhof Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder, Funani said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
22 wanted suspects arrested in CPT police operation 17.11.2018
Three men arrested for horrific Welkom murder 15.11.2018
Two security guards killed on construction site in Cape Town 14.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.