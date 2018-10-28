Fight ends in death in Bloemhof in North West

The man was stabbed in his upper body, allegedly by his 24-year-old cousin on Saturday, Lt-Col Amanda Funani said.

“It is alleged that the suspect and the victim had a quarrel that led to a fatal stabbing. Police were called to the scene where the victim was found dead. The suspect was traced and arrested for murder,” she said.

He was expected to appear in the Bloemhof Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder, Funani said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

