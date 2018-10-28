Four men arrested for illegal firearms in Cape Town and Paarl

A 48-year-old man was arrested for possession of an illegal firearm, resisting arrest, and public violence in Gugulethu in Cape Town, Captain FC van Wyk said.

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers “came under attack” while arresting the man at about 5.40pm on Saturday, he said.

Gugulethu crime prevention unit officers were patrolling in NY79 when they spotted a “suspicious looking” man and stopped to search him.

“The suspect was part of a group of mourners attending a memorial function. Members approached and searched him, and found in his possession a 9mm firearm. When they tried to arrest the 48-year-old male, family and friends started stoning and throwing bottles at SAPS members and injured a senior police officer.”

The suspect was arrested and faced charges of possession of an illegal firearm, resisting arrest, and public violence. He would appear in court soon,” Van Wyk said.

In an unrelated matter at 5.30pm on Friday, police officers in Mbekweni in Paarl received information about a foreign national being in possession of a firearm at his shop in Khethiwe Street, Mbekweni.

“Upon searching the shop they found a Norinco Star 9mm firearm with one magazine and seven rounds hidden inside a back room. The serial number was still intact. Three suspects, aged between 16 and 30, were arrested and the firearm was confiscated. Further investigation showed that the firearm was reported stolen in a Langa case.”

Both firearms would be sent for ballistic testing to check whether they had been used in the commission of any crime, Van Wyk said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

