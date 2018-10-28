Man dies after being stabbed in Lethabong in North West

Lt-Col Amanda Funani said the man was stabbed on Saturday, allegedly by his 37-year-old friend, following a fight.

He was stabbed in the neck and died at the intersection of Kagiso and Kopano streets, a street away from his home in Phillip Selaolane, where he operated an internet cafe, Jay Cyber.

Funani said the friend was arrested and was expected to appear in the Bafokeng Magistrate’s Court in Tlhabane on Monday on a charge of murder.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.