HHP was fighting for land at time of his suicide – report

Late hip-hop icon HHP was at the forefront of a big land claim in Limpopo before he committed suicide this week, reports Sunday World.

The tabloid revealed on Sunday that Jabulani Tsambo, the Motswako rapping star’s real name, was helping his family to reclaim a farm located off the N3 highway near Heidelberg.

Those who knew him well described HHP as a committed family man who wanted to set up a trust to look after the younger members of the Tsambo family.

The entertainer was found dead in his bedroom on Wednesday in Johannesburg by his helper after he killed himself following years of depression. The experience reportedly traumatised the woman, who is also from Limpopo and worked for Tsambo for 14 years, badly.

City Press reported that he hanged himself.

Two memorial services have been planned this week, the first in Joburg on Tuesday and the second in Mahikeng on Thursday.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday in his hometown of Mahikeng, his family said on Sunday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.