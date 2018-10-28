DA wants investigation of KPMG after report that ANC got R2m in VBS money

The Democratic Alliance has asked the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) to do a thorough review of KPMG’s conduct over the past three years, the DA said on Sunday.

KPMG had been implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank “Great Bank Heist” after they allegedly “turned a blind eye to irregularities and corruption at the bank”, DA spokesman Kevin Mileham said.

“Today [Sunday], it emerged that millions of rand in donations may allegedly have been made to the ANC… but KPMG failed to flag these irregularities,” he said.

“Necessary enforcement actions need to take place to ensure that KPMG is held accountable for any misleading and/or fraudulent reports. The DA trusts that IRBA will probe KPMG’s role in these scandals to ensure that the necessary enforcement action is taken to ensure that the firm is held accountable for any misleading and/or fraudulent reports,” Mileham said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

