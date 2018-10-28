 
menu
South Africa 28.10.2018 11:07 am

DA wants investigation of KPMG after report that ANC got R2m in VBS money

ANA
KPMG came under fire in South Africa after a local bank that the firm had given a clear audit in 2017 collapsed last month

KPMG came under fire in South Africa after a local bank that the firm had given a clear audit in 2017 collapsed last month

The ruling party allegedly used the money as part of its election campaign funding.

The Democratic Alliance has asked the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) to do a thorough review of KPMG’s conduct over the past three years, the DA said on Sunday.

KPMG had been implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank “Great Bank Heist” after they allegedly “turned a blind eye to irregularities and corruption at the bank”, DA spokesman Kevin Mileham said.

“Today [Sunday], it emerged that millions of rand in donations may allegedly have been made to the ANC… but KPMG failed to flag these irregularities,” he said.

“Necessary enforcement actions need to take place to ensure that KPMG is held accountable for any misleading and/or fraudulent reports. The DA trusts that IRBA will probe KPMG’s role in these scandals to ensure that the necessary enforcement action is taken to ensure that the firm is held accountable for any misleading and/or fraudulent reports,” Mileham said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
ANC deployment makes state capture inevitable 17.11.2018
Maimane says he can’t tell the ANC and EFF apart 16.11.2018
Gigaba must not retire comfortably at ‘taxpayer expense’ – Steenhuisen 16.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.