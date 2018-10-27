DA to investigate ‘Duduzane charming DA members’

The Democratic Alliance will be looking into the actions of some DA T-shirt wearing members who appeared to lose their minds at the sight of former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane.

Duduzane appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on a culpable homicide case on Thursday. The matter was postponed to January.

Duduzane appeared out of the Randburg Magistrates Court to a surprisingly warm welcome from DA T-shirt wearing members.

The women appeared to be taken by the younger Zuma.

He took some time to engage with the few women and asked where they were from.

One of the women screamed in excitement that Duduzane was speaking to her.

The DA are said to be looking into the matter. The T-shirt-wearing alleged DA affiliates appeared to have forgotten their mandate, but instead relished the moment of taking selfies with Duduzane.

BREAKING: The DA to investigate a matter in which party supporters forgot their mandate and ended up taking selfies with #DuduzaneZuma instead of protesting outside Randburg Magistrate court where he appeared on culpable homicide charges. IF YOU MISSED #SABCNEWS VIDEO: HERE pic.twitter.com/kGi533QeKo — Chriselda Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) October 26, 2018

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

– gopolangc@citizen.co.za

