 
menu
Eish! 27.10.2018 05:48 pm

DA to investigate ‘Duduzane charming DA members’

Citizen reporter
Duduzane Zuma outside the Randburg Magistrates Court. Twitter/@EsethuHasane

Duduzane Zuma outside the Randburg Magistrates Court. Twitter/@EsethuHasane

The party is said to be looking into a matter where DA T-shirt wearing members took selfies with Duduzane outside the Randburg Magistrates Court.

The Democratic Alliance will be looking into the actions of some DA T-shirt wearing members who appeared to lose their minds at the sight of former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane.

Duduzane appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on a culpable homicide case on Thursday. The matter was postponed to January.

Duduzane appeared out of the Randburg Magistrates Court to a surprisingly warm welcome from DA T-shirt wearing members.

The women appeared to be taken by the younger Zuma.

He took some time to engage with the few women and asked where they were from.

One of the women screamed in excitement that Duduzane was speaking to her.

The DA are said to be looking into the matter. The T-shirt-wearing alleged DA affiliates appeared to have forgotten their mandate, but instead relished the moment of taking selfies with Duduzane.

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

– gopolangc@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gigaba must not retire comfortably at ‘taxpayer expense’ – Steenhuisen 16.11.2018
Ex-Cape Town councillors sue Maimane for R1m for defamation 15.11.2018
Cradock buckles under failing infrastructure – DA 15.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.