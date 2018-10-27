R-5 assault rifle found in CT tactical operation

Police operations aimed at curbing gangsterism resulted in two arrests and the confiscation of illegal firearms on Friday according to Western Cape police.

“In a bid to curb gang violence and gangs’ illicit activities within the Western Cape, the anti-gang unit was deployed to dispel the fears within gang-ridden societies and instill trust with the communities in an intervention operation combating gang violence,” Western Cape police spokesman FC van Wyk said on Saturday.

On Friday, the new task team comprising of detectives and operational officers was deployed within the Nyanga policing cluster, he said.

At about 4pm, members of the anti-gang unit searched a residence in Bonteheuwel Avenue, Bonteheuwel, and arrested a 44-year-old suspect for possession of Mandrax tablets.

Then at around 5pm, officers on fool patrol in Hillcress Court, Nooitgedaght saw a “suspicious looking male who started running”. Officers pursued the man, caught him, and searched him.

“A Norinco 9mm pistol with the serial number still intact and two 9mm rounds were found in his possession. He was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Further investigation showed that the firearm was reported stolen in a Mitchells Plain case. The 41-year-old year suspect is due to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Monday.”

At about 6pm, officers responded to a shooting in the Valhalla Park area in Bishop Lavis. They followed up information received about a suspect wanted for murder, and searched premises in Eleanor Street, Bishop Lavis.

The officers found an R5 assault rifle with 32 rounds in a magazine with the serial number filed off and abandoned in a wendy house. The firearm was handed in at Bishop Lavis police station and would be sent for ballistic testing to check whether it had been used in the commission of any crime. No arrest was made.

Anyone with information about illegal activities in their areas was kindly requested to contact SAPS 10111 or Crime Stop 08600-10111, Van Wyk said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.