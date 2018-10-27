 
South Africa 27.10.2018 11:09 am

Local electric mini-cabs to fight traffic congestion in Stellenbosch

ANA
Deputy mayor Nyaniso Jindela, mayor Gesie van Deventer, municipal manager Geraldine Mettler, and mayoral committee member for infrastructure services Jan de Villiers were treated to a spin around town and encouraged residents to use this service.

Local company Mellowcabs’ trial park-and-ride project in the central business district has impressed the mayor.

As part of transport month, the Stellenbosch municipality is partnering with local company Mellowcabs for a trial park-and-ride project in the Stellenbosch central business district (CBD), says mayor Gesie van Deventer.

“The cabs are 100 percent electric, making them eco-friendly and affordable solutions to alleviating congestion on our roads,” she said in a statement.

Residents, students, and tourists were able to catch a quick ride from strategic spots around town this week. The pilot project was proving to be a success and the plan was to have these nifty cabs on the roads permanently early next year, she said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

