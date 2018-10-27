Local electric mini-cabs to fight traffic congestion in Stellenbosch

As part of transport month, the Stellenbosch municipality is partnering with local company Mellowcabs for a trial park-and-ride project in the Stellenbosch central business district (CBD), says mayor Gesie van Deventer.

“The cabs are 100 percent electric, making them eco-friendly and affordable solutions to alleviating congestion on our roads,” she said in a statement.

Residents, students, and tourists were able to catch a quick ride from strategic spots around town this week. The pilot project was proving to be a success and the plan was to have these nifty cabs on the roads permanently early next year, she said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

