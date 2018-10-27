Two people arrested for perjury in Cape Town

Police in Milnerton in Cape Town have arrested two people in separate incidents for laying false charges of carjacking, robbery, and theft of a motor vehicle in the past two weeks, Western Cape police said.

The “complainants”, who eventually became suspects, had been charged with perjury, Captain FC van Wyk said in a statement.

“Perjury is essentially making a false statement under oath or affirmation, a prerequisite for registering a criminal case. In addition to charges of perjury, additional charges of fraud may also come into play where such false reports are linked to insurance claims,” he said.

The perjury was discovered during the initial investigation into the matters and was a source of grave concern to the South African Police Service.

One of the suspects, a 44-year-old woman from Mitchells Plain, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court last week and was released on R1000 bail. The matter was postponed to November 19. The other suspect was due to appear in Court on Monday, Van Wyk said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

