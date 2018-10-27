Cape Town cop arrested for allegedly smuggling contraband to prisoners

A police intelligence-driven operation conducted at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on Friday, in conjunction with police national intervention unit members, has led to the arrest of a 43-year-old police constable for allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband to prisoners, Western Cape police said.

Officers received information and acted swiftly to arrest the suspect when he was allegedly found in possession of 329 grams of dagga, two knives, a bottle of whisky, cigarettes, tobacco, and various other forms of contraband that were to be smuggled in prisoners, Captain FC van Wyk said.

The suspect was expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of corruption, Van Wyk said.

Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula commended the officers for the arrest of the constable.

“It is expected of members of the SAPS [South African Police Service] to be beyond reproach at all times and that corruption has no place in the SAPS; we will make every endeavour to ensure that perpetrators within our ranks are prosecuted,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

